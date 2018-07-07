Christine Goerke
Christine Goerke
Christine Goerke Tracks
Lohengrin: Act 3
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 2
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 1
Richard Wagner
Act 3; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 2; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Vidit Suum (Stabat Mater)
Francis Poulenc
Past BBC Events
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T23:46:45
31
Aug
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist