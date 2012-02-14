DownfallBerkeley, CA based punk group. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1989
Downfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4728c841-261e-4b3d-9b95-9eb0f9bb9ec6
Downfall Biography (Wikipedia)
Downfall was a ska and punk band from the Bay Area formed by Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman, Dave Mello, Pat Mello, and Jason Hammon following the break-up of Operation Ivy in 1989 and pre-dating Armstrong's and Freeman's wider recognition in Rancid. They performed three shows, one at 924 Gilman Street, over a period of three months.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Downfall Tracks
Sort by
New Regulations
Downfall
New Regulations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Regulations
Last played on
North Berkley
Downfall
North Berkley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Berkley
Last played on
Downfall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist