Oliver Cheatham (February 24, 1948 – November 29, 2013) was an American R&B singer who is best remembered for his 1983 hit "Get Down Saturday Night". The song was also sampled on the 2003 single "Make Luv" by Italian DJ Room 5, which reached #1 on the UK charts.

