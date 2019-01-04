Oliver CheathamBorn 1948. Died 29 November 2013
Oliver Cheatham
1948
Oliver Cheatham Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Cheatham (February 24, 1948 – November 29, 2013) was an American R&B singer who is best remembered for his 1983 hit "Get Down Saturday Night". The song was also sampled on the 2003 single "Make Luv" by Italian DJ Room 5, which reached #1 on the UK charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Cheatham Tracks
Make Luv
Room 5
Make Luv
Make Luv
Last played on
Get Down Saturday Night
Oliver Cheatham
Get Down Saturday Night
Get Down Saturday
Oliver Cheatham
Get Down Saturday
Get Down Saturday
Last played on
Get Down Saturday Night (Mood Funk Beat Remix)
Oliver Cheatham
Get Down Saturday Night (Mood Funk Beat Remix)
Get Down Saturday Night (Club Mix)
Oliver Cheatham
Get Down Saturday Night (Club Mix)
Get Down Saturday Night (Club Mix)
Last played on
