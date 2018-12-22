Glenn Tilbrook
Glenn Tilbrook Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Martin Tilbrook (born 31 August 1957) is the lead singer and guitarist of the English band Squeeze, a band formed in the mid-1970s who broke through in the new wave era at the decade's end. He generally wrote the melody for Squeeze's songs, while his writing partner, Chris Difford, wrote the lyrics. In addition to his songwriting skills, Tilbrook is respected both as a singer and an accomplished guitarist. He was born in Woolwich, London.
Glenn Tilbrook Performances & Interviews
Glenn Tilbrook - Interview
Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze joins Sara to look back at the band's success in the 80s and share his love of rummaging in skips!
Glenn Tilbrook - Interview
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford of Squeeze performed a live set for Sir Terry ahead of their Summer festival dates and Autumn tour.
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook talk to Stuart Maconie
Stuart Maconie presents solo, talking to Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze about their new tour.
Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook talk to Stuart Maconie
Difford, Tilbrook and Jones chat to Simon Mayo
Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford plus Paul Jones chat to Simon Mayo and Stuart Maconie.
Difford, Tilbrook and Jones chat to Simon Mayo
