BeBe & CeCe Winans are an American gospel music brother and sister duo. BeBe (Benjamin) and CeCe (Priscilla) Winans are the seventh and eighth of "Mom" and "Pop" Winans' ten children, most of whom have had gospel music careers. Together, they have received several awards, including three Grammys.

