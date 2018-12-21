BeBe & CeCe Winans
BeBe & CeCe Winans
BeBe & CeCe Winans are an American gospel music brother and sister duo. BeBe (Benjamin) and CeCe (Priscilla) Winans are the seventh and eighth of "Mom" and "Pop" Winans' ten children, most of whom have had gospel music careers. Together, they have received several awards, including three Grammys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Silent Night
Silent Night
Silent Night
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Heaven
Heaven
Heaven
Addictive Love
Addictive Love
Addictive Love
Give Me A Star
Give Me A Star
Give Me A Star
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Addicted Love
Addicted Love
Addicted Love
Lost Without You
Lost Without You
Lost Without You
