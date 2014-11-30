Louis GanneBorn 5 April 1862. Died 13 July 1923
Louis Ganne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1862-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/471d184e-91e2-4ae6-9214-393efcd73114
Louis Ganne Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis-Gaston Ganne (5 April 1862 in Buxières-les-Mines (Allier) – 13/14 July 1923 in Paris) was a conductor and composer of French operas, operettas, ballets, and marches.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis Ganne Tracks
Sort by
Le pere la victoire
La betterie-fanfare de la garde republicaine & Louis Ganne
Le pere la victoire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le pere la victoire
Performer
Last played on
Le père la victoire
The Royal Artillery Band
Le père la victoire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le père la victoire
Last played on
Louis Ganne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist