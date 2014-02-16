Norman "Tiny" Kahn (1923 – August 19, 1953) was an American jazz drummer, arranger, and composer.

Kahn began playing drums at age 15. He played with Boyd Raeburn (1948), Georgie Auld, Chubby Jackson, and Charlie Barnet (1949), and played drums and vibraphone under Elliot Lawrence (1952–53). He also performed and recorded with Red Rodney, Serge Chaloff, Lester Young, Al Cohn, and Stan Getz.

He worked with many of the ensembles he played in as an arranger, and also arranged for Woody Herman. He composed "Tiny's Blues" and "Father Knickerbopper" among other tunes. Kahn never led a recording session; he died of a heart attack at age 30.