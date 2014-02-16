Tiny KahnBorn 1923. Died 19 August 1953
Tiny Kahn
1923
Tiny Kahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman "Tiny" Kahn (1923 – August 19, 1953) was an American jazz drummer, arranger, and composer.
Kahn began playing drums at age 15. He played with Boyd Raeburn (1948), Georgie Auld, Chubby Jackson, and Charlie Barnet (1949), and played drums and vibraphone under Elliot Lawrence (1952–53). He also performed and recorded with Red Rodney, Serge Chaloff, Lester Young, Al Cohn, and Stan Getz.
He worked with many of the ensembles he played in as an arranger, and also arranged for Woody Herman. He composed "Tiny's Blues" and "Father Knickerbopper" among other tunes. Kahn never led a recording session; he died of a heart attack at age 30.
Tiny Kahn Tracks
Hershey Bar
Stan Getz
Hershey Bar
Hershey Bar
