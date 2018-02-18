Dave BurlandBorn 12 July 1941
Dave Burland
1941-07-12
Dave Burland Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Burland (born 12 July 1941, Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire, England) is an English folk singer and guitarist. A former policeman, he has been performing in English folk clubs since 1968 and has been described by The Guardian as having a "uniquely relaxed singing style".
In 1976 Burland joined the folk group Hedgehog Pie, which disbanded in 1978. He re-formed the group in 2010, with Mick Doonan and Jed Grimes.
He provided additional vocals on the track "Wild Goose" on Kate Rusby's award-winning 1999 album Sleepless.
Dave Burland Tracks
The Beggar
Dave Burland
The Beggar
The Beggar
Bright Phoebus
Dave Burland
Bright Phoebus
Bright Phoebus
Reynardine
Dave Burland
Reynardine
Reynardine
Girl From The North Country
Dave Burland
Girl From The North Country
Girl From The North Country
Wild Mountain Thyme
Dave Burland
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wild Mountain Thyme
Withered And Died
Dave Burland
Withered And Died
Withered And Died
Crazy Man Michael
Dave Burland
Crazy Man Michael
Crazy Man Michael
Waltzing's For Dreamers
Dave Burland
Waltzing's For Dreamers
Waltzing's For Dreamers
How Will I Ever Be Simple Again
Dave Burland
How Will I Ever Be Simple Again
How Will I Ever Be Simple Again
The Ballad of Accounting
Tony Capstick
The Ballad of Accounting
The Ballad of Accounting
The Grey Funnel Line
Dave Burland
The Grey Funnel Line
The Grey Funnel Line
The Angels Took My Racehorse Away
Dave Burland
The Angels Took My Racehorse Away
The Angels Took My Racehorse Away
Here's The Tender Coming
Dave Burland
Here's The Tender Coming
Here's The Tender Coming
Death or Glory Wassail
Dave Burland
Death or Glory Wassail
Death or Glory Wassail
How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
Dave Burland
How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
The Blacksmith
Dave Burland
The Blacksmith
The Blacksmith
The Lowlands of Hollands
Dave Burland
The Lowlands of Hollands
The Lowlands of Hollands
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Dave Burland
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
