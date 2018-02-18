Dave Burland (born 12 July 1941, Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire, England) is an English folk singer and guitarist. A former policeman, he has been performing in English folk clubs since 1968 and has been described by The Guardian as having a "uniquely relaxed singing style".

In 1976 Burland joined the folk group Hedgehog Pie, which disbanded in 1978. He re-formed the group in 2010, with Mick Doonan and Jed Grimes.

He provided additional vocals on the track "Wild Goose" on Kate Rusby's award-winning 1999 album Sleepless.