Alexander Aronovich Knaifel (Russian: Алекса́ндр Аро́нович Кна́йфель; also Knayfel, Knayfel, or Kneifel; born 28 November 1943 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan) is a Russian composer known for his operas The Ghost of Canterville and Alice in Wonderland as well as for his music for cinema.