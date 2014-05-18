Alexander Aronovich KnaifelBorn 28 November 1943
Alexander Aronovich Knaifel
1943-11-28
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Aronovich Knaifel (Russian: Алекса́ндр Аро́нович Кна́йфель; also Knayfel, Knayfel, or Kneifel; born 28 November 1943 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan) is a Russian composer known for his operas The Ghost of Canterville and Alice in Wonderland as well as for his music for cinema.
Tracks
Lux aeterna
Lux aeterna
Lux aeterna
