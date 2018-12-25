ArlissaBorn 21 September 1992
Arlissa Biography (BBC)
Despite breaking through with the Nas duet Hard to Love Somebody, London singer Arlissa isn't to be ranked exclusively beside upcoming urban artists. The track's a little left-field compared to what else she has in store.
Aged just 19, she's a goldmine of potential - and anyone who caught her at 2012's Bestival, where she opened the Big Top Stage, will be well aware of Arlissa's powerful voice. Honeyed one moment, like a hurricane the next, it's a potent weapon indeed. Think Florence, or Clare Maguire.
Co-writing sessions with Crystal Fighters illustrate her musical breadth - Arlissa is far from another Rihanna clone. But such diversions into relatively experimental territories take nothing away from her mainstream intentions - that she's clicked with DJs at Radio 1, 1Xtra and Radio 2 is indicative of mass-audience appeal.
She's already piqued attentions with a great collaboration, but it's what Arlissa does next that'll really resonate.
Arlissa Biography (Wikipedia)
Arlissa Ruppert, known professionally as Arlissa, is a singer-songwriter raised in London, UK. She has released three singles, collaborated with Nas and was listed on the BBC's Sound of 2013.
