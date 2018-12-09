Marilyn HorneBorn 16 January 1934
Marilyn Horne
1934-01-16
Marilyn Horne Biography (Wikipedia)
Marilyn Horne (born January 16, 1934) is an American mezzo-soprano opera singer. She specialized in roles requiring beauty of tone, excellent breath support, and the ability to execute difficult coloratura passages. She is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts (1992) and the Kennedy Center Honors (1995). She has won four Grammy Awards.
Marilyn Horne Tracks
Somewhere
Marilyn Horne
Somewhere
Somewhere
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Gioachino Rossini
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Orchestra
Donizetti: Lucrezia Borgia: Il Segreto Per Esser Felici
Marilyn Horne
Donizetti: Lucrezia Borgia: Il Segreto Per Esser Felici
Carmen (extract)
Georges Bizet
Carmen (extract)
Carmen (extract)
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Manuel de Falla
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Ching-a-ring-chaw (Old American Songs, Set 2)
Traditional American, Aaron Copland, Marilyn Horne, English Chamber Orchestra & Carl Davis
Ching-a-ring-chaw (Old American Songs, Set 2)
Ching-a-ring-chaw (Old American Songs, Set 2)
Composer
L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
Georges Bizet
L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
Choir
Mira, o Norma (Norma, Act III)
Vincenzo Bellini
Mira, o Norma (Norma, Act III)
Mira, o Norma (Norma, Act III)
Old American Songs - set 2 no. 4. At the River
Aaron Copland
Old American Songs - set 2 no. 4. At the River
Old American Songs - set 2 no. 4. At the River
Love Look Away
Marilyn Horne
Love Look Away
Love Look Away
West Side Story Ballet Sequence
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story Ballet Sequence
West Side Story Ballet Sequence
Orchestra
Beautiful dreamer, arr. Colin Matthews for voice and orchestra
Stephen Foster
Beautiful dreamer, arr. Colin Matthews for voice and orchestra
Beautiful dreamer, arr. Colin Matthews for voice and orchestra
'Lascia ch'io pianga' (Rinaldo, Act 2)
George Frideric Handel
'Lascia ch'io pianga' (Rinaldo, Act 2)
'Lascia ch'io pianga' (Rinaldo, Act 2)
Mira O Norma - Norma
Joan Sutherland
Mira O Norma - Norma
Mira O Norma - Norma
Habanera
Marilyn Horne
Habanera
Habanera
At the River
Aaron Copland
At the River
At the River
Long Time Ago
Trad.
Long Time Ago
Long Time Ago
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Lachrymosa
Giuseppe Verdi
Lachrymosa
Lachrymosa
Orfeo ed Euridice - Che Faro Senza Euridice?
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orfeo ed Euridice - Che Faro Senza Euridice?
Orfeo ed Euridice - Che Faro Senza Euridice?
Orchestra
Ching-a-Ring-Chaw
Aaron Copland
Ching-a-Ring-Chaw
Ching-a-Ring-Chaw
La Francesca de Rimini
Gioachino Rossini
La Francesca de Rimini
La Francesca de Rimini
Simple Gifts
Bob Chilcott
Simple Gifts
Simple Gifts
Conductor
Old American Songs: I bought me a cat
Aaron Copland
Old American Songs: I bought me a cat
Old American Songs: I bought me a cat
I didn't raise me boy to be a soldier arr Davis
Marilyn Horne
I didn't raise me boy to be a soldier arr Davis
I didn't raise me boy to be a soldier arr Davis
I bought me a cat arr for male chorus
Carl Davis, Aaron Copland, Marilyn Horne, English Chamber Orchestra & Bob Chilcott
I bought me a cat arr for male chorus
I bought me a cat arr for male chorus
Performer
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
Ebben a te ferisci; Giorno d'orrore; Madre, addio (Semiramide)
Gioachino Rossini
Ebben a te ferisci; Giorno d'orrore; Madre, addio (Semiramide)
Ebben a te ferisci; Giorno d'orrore; Madre, addio (Semiramide)
Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum
Marilyn Horne
Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum
Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum
Dat's Love
Marilyn Horne
Dat's Love
Dat's Love
Dere's A Cafe On De Corner
Marilyn Horne
Dere's A Cafe On De Corner
Dere's A Cafe On De Corner
