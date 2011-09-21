AdalitaBorn 25 February 1971
Adalita
1971-02-25
Adalita Biography (Wikipedia)
Adalita Srsen (pronounced "Sers-n") is an Australian rock musician who is a founding member of the rock band Magic Dirt and a solo artist. She released her second solo album, All Day Venus, in September 2013. She is known by the mononym Adalita.
Adalita Tracks
Hot Air
The Repairer
