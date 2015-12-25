Story Books
Story Books Biography (Wikipedia)
Story Books are a five-piece band from Sittingbourne, Kent, who play alternative / indie music.
In June 2012 the band's track Peregrine was added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist as BBC Introducing's tip of the week. Peregrine received regular airplay on Huw Stephens' show, as well as being played by daytime DJs including Scott Mills and Fearne Cotton.
The band have supported acts including Bloc Party, Grouplove, James Vincent McMorrow and Kyla La Grange, and performed at the Belladrum, Rockness and Lounge On The Farm festivals.
Story Books Tracks
Silent Night
Floating Arcs
Floating Arks
White Maid
Glory & Growth (live)
Peregrine
All Those Arrows
All Those Arrows (Live From T In The Park 2013)
Knot
Furniture (live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 4th birthday party, 2012)
Simple Kids
Glory & Growth
Glory And Growth (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's fifth birthday party)
Simple Kids (live at BBC Introducing in Kent's fifth birthday party)
Damage
White Maid (demo)
