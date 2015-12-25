Story Books are a five-piece band from Sittingbourne, Kent, who play alternative / indie music.

In June 2012 the band's track Peregrine was added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist as BBC Introducing's tip of the week. Peregrine received regular airplay on Huw Stephens' show, as well as being played by daytime DJs including Scott Mills and Fearne Cotton.

The band have supported acts including Bloc Party, Grouplove, James Vincent McMorrow and Kyla La Grange, and performed at the Belladrum, Rockness and Lounge On The Farm festivals.