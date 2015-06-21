Modified Toy Orchestra
Modified Toy Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/470cd168-e5d9-4ad4-8c2a-4dc23828addc
Modified Toy Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Modified Toy Orchestra is an experimental music group from Birmingham, England. Brian Duffy, the main member and creator of the orchestra makes the group's instruments by circuit bending sound making devices, such as toy keyboards, and educational spelling toys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Modified Toy Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Mary = X
Modified Toy Orchestra
Mary = X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary = X
Last played on
Qwerty
Modified Toy Orchestra
Qwerty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qwerty
Last played on
Great Kings Fall - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Modified Toy Orchestra
Great Kings Fall - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Above The World So High - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Modified Toy Orchestra
Up Above The World So High - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qwerty - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Modified Toy Orchestra
Qwerty - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qwerty - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Last played on
Funfair For The Common Man - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Modified Toy Orchestra
Funfair For The Common Man - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Hands
Modified Toy Orchestra
Monkey Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Hands
Last played on
Electric Rapture Because Of You
Modified Toy Orchestra
Electric Rapture Because Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Of Rock
Modified Toy Orchestra
Planet Of Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Of Rock
Last played on
Up Above The World So High (Manchester session version)
Modified Toy Orchestra
Up Above The World So High (Manchester session version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Kings Fall
Modified Toy Orchestra
Great Kings Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Kings Fall
Last played on
Funfair For The Common Man
Modified Toy Orchestra
Funfair For The Common Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funfair For The Common Man
Last played on
Freeno & Olaf
Modified Toy Orchestra
Freeno & Olaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeno & Olaf
Last played on
Modified Toy Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist