John York
John York Performances & Interviews
John York Tracks
I'll bid my heart be still
Rebecca Clarke
Sonata for Cello & Piano (Impetuoso)
Rebecca Clarke
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 119 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Cello sonata (1st mvt)
Ernest Bloch
Five Melodies arr for cello, Op 53a (No 1)
Sergei Prokofiev
Barncleupedie
James MacMillan
3 Romances, Op 94
Robert Schumann
Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op 102 for cello: I. Mit Humor 'Vanitas vanitatum'
Robert Schumann
Cello Sonata
Rebecca Clarke
Rhapsody for cello and piano
Rebecca Clarke
Première rhapsodie
Claude Debussy
For Ian
James MacMillan
From Jewish Life (1925): I. Prayer. II. Supplication. III. Jewish Song
Ernest Bloch
Waltz (The Tale of the Stone Flower)
Sergei Prokofiev
Bransle de Bourgogne (Suite française)
Francis Poulenc
