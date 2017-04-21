MeirellesBorn 10 October 1940. Died 4 June 2008
Meirelles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47096874-494a-4b80-bded-c9c94b0ee9dc
Meirelles Biography (Wikipedia)
João Theodoro Meirelles (October 10, 1940 – June 3, 2008), better known as J. T. Meirelles, is a Brazilian saxophonist and flautist. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and died at 67 years old in that same city. Meirelles is considered one of the creators of the samba-jazz rhythm, along with Manfredo Fest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meirelles Tracks
Sort by
Na Boixo Do Sapateiro
Meirelles
Na Boixo Do Sapateiro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Boixo Do Sapateiro
Last played on
Meirelles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist