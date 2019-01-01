The Kids of Widney HighFormed 1988
The Kids of Widney High
1988
The Kids of Widney High Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kids of Widney High is a music group composed of mentally disabled students from the special education J. P. Widney High School in Los Angeles, California.
