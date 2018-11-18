Oliver NelsonBorn 4 June 1932. Died 27 October 1975
Oliver Nelson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqytq.jpg
1932-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4704f86b-33b0-458a-9460-8f9b52869d74
Oliver Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Edward Nelson (June 4, 1932 – October 28, 1975) was an American jazz saxophonist, clarinetist, arranger, composer, and bandleader. He is perhaps best remembered for his 1961 Impulse! album The Blues and the Abstract Truth (1960), often regarded as being among the most significant recordings of its era. The centerpiece of the album is the definitive version of Nelson's composition, "Stolen Moments". Other important recordings from the early 1960s are More Blues and the Abstract Truth and Sound Pieces, both also on Impulse!.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Nelson Tracks
Sort by
Butch And Butch
Oliver Nelson
Butch And Butch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Butch And Butch
Last played on
Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson
Stolen Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Stolen Moments
Last played on
Back Woods
Oliver Nelson
Back Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Back Woods
Last played on
Stolen Moment (Remastered)
Oliver Nelson
Stolen Moment (Remastered)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Stolen Moment (Remastered)
Last played on
The Stolen Moment
Oliver Nelson
The Stolen Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
The Stolen Moment
Last played on
Six Million Dollar Man
Oliver Nelson
Six Million Dollar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Six Million Dollar Man
Last played on
Hobo Flats
Oliver Nelson
Hobo Flats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Hobo Flats
Last played on
Echoes Of Harlem
Johnny Hodges
Echoes Of Harlem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Echoes Of Harlem
Last played on
Skokiaan
Oliver Nelson
Skokiaan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Skokiaan
Last played on
There's a Yearning
Oliver Nelson
There's a Yearning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
There's a Yearning
Last played on
Patterns
Oliver Nelson
Patterns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Patterns
Midnight Blue
Oliver Nelson
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Midnight Blue
The Critic's Choice
Oliver Nelson
The Critic's Choice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
The Critic's Choice
Hoe Down
Oliver Nelson
Hoe Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Hoe Down
Trane Whistle
Oliver Nelson
Trane Whistle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Trane Whistle
The Drive
Oliver Nelson
The Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
The Drive
111-44
Oliver Nelson
111-44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
111-44
Yearnin'
Oliver Nelson
Yearnin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Yearnin'
Duke's Place
Johnny Hodges
Duke's Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Duke's Place
Last played on
Ain't a Thing
Oliver Nelson
Ain't a Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Ain't a Thing
Last played on
Creole Love Call
Johnny Hodges
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
Teenie's Blues
Oliver Nelson
Teenie's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Teenie's Blues
Last played on
Greensleeves
Oliver Nelson
Greensleeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Greensleeves
Last played on
Straight Ahead
Oliver Nelson
Straight Ahead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Straight Ahead
Last played on
I Remember Bird
Phil Woods with the Oliver Nelson Big Band, Oliver Nelson & Phil Woods
I Remember Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
I Remember Bird
Last played on
Ricardo's Dilemma
Oliver Nelson
Ricardo's Dilemma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Ricardo's Dilemma
Last played on
Stolent Moments
Oliver Nelson
Stolent Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Stolent Moments
Last played on
Cascades
Oliver Nelson
Cascades
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Cascades
Last played on
Disillusioned
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Disillusioned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disillusioned
Last played on
Flowers On The Wall
Oliver Nelson
Flowers On The Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Flowers On The Wall
Last played on
One For Bob
Oliver Nelson
One For Bob
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
One For Bob
Last played on
Miss Fine
Oliver Nelson
Miss Fine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Miss Fine
Last played on
Empty Ballroom Blues
Oliver Nelson
Empty Ballroom Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Empty Ballroom Blues
Last played on
In Passing
Oliver Nelson
In Passing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
In Passing
Last played on
Blues And The Abstract Truth
Oliver Nelson
Blues And The Abstract Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Blues And The Abstract Truth
Last played on
Playlists featuring Oliver Nelson
Oliver Nelson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist