Jessy MatadorBorn 27 October 1982
Jessy Matador
1982-10-27
Jessy Matador Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessy Kimbangi, better known by his stage name Jessy Matador, (born 27 October 1983) is a French-Congolese singer.
Jessy Matador Tracks
Decale Gwada
Jessy Matador
Decale Gwada
Decale Gwada
Tu Peux Pas Test
Jessy Matador
Tu Peux Pas Test
Tu Peux Pas Test
Allez Ola Ole
Jessy Matador
Allez Ola Ole
Allez Ola Ole
Decale Gwada (D R Congo)
Jessy Matador
Decale Gwada (D R Congo)
Decale Gwada (D R Congo)
Allez Olla Olé (D R Congo) (Wagram)
Jessy Matador
Allez Olla Olé (D R Congo) (Wagram)
Allez Olla Olé (D R Congo)
Jessy Matador
Allez Olla Olé (D R Congo)
Allez Olla Olé (D R Congo)
