Arthur LoesserBorn 26 August 1894. Died 5 January 1969
Arthur Loesser
1894-08-26
Arthur Loesser Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Loesser (August 26, 1894 – January 5, 1969) was an American classical pianist and writer.
Arthur Loesser Tracks
Prelude And Fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 No. 21 In B Flat
Johann Sebastian Bach
