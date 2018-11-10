B-Complex
B-Complex Biography (Wikipedia)
Matia Lenický, otherwise known as B-Complex, is a drum and bass producer and DJ from Bratislava, Slovakia.
In 2015 Lenický came out as bi-gender. She goes by the name Matia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
B-Complex Tracks
