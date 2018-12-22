Johann Ludwig KrebsBorn 12 October 1713. Died 1 February 1780
Johann Ludwig Krebs
1713-10-12
Johann Ludwig Krebs Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Ludwig Krebs (baptized 12 October 1713 – 1 January 1780) was a German Baroque musician and composer for the pipe organ, harpsichord, other instruments and orchestras. His output also included chamber music, choral works and concertos.
Johann Ludwig Krebs Tracks
Toccata and Fugue in A minor
Toccata and Fugue in A minor
Praeludium in D minor
Praeludium in D minor
