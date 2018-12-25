Sway Calloway (born July 3, 1971) is an American journalist, radio personality, executive producer and rapper. Sway is a hosting vanguard and premier staple within music, news, and culture. He was the co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Wake Up Show as one half of the duo Sway & King Tech. Sway now hosts “Sway in the Morning” on SiriusXM Shade45 as well as the MTV show TRLAM.