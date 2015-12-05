Helen CorneliusBorn 6 December 1941
Helen Cornelius
1941-12-06
Helen Cornelius Biography
Helen Cornelius (born Helen Lorene Johnson; December 6, 1941) is an American country singer-songwriter and actress, best remembered for a series of hit duets with Jim Ed Brown, many of which reached the U.S. country singles top ten during the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Its So Easy
