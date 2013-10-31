Per JørgensenNorwegian multi-instrumentalist. Born 9 September 1952
Per Jørgensen
1952-09-09
Per Jørgensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Per Jørgensen (born 9 September 1952) is a Norwegian multi-instrumentalist with trumpet as his main instrument, also known for his vocal contributions, in collaboration with Dag Arnesen, Knut Kristiansen, Alex Riel, Jon Christensen, Jon Balke, Audun Kleive, Jan Gunnar Hoff, Marilyn Mazur, Nils Petter Molvær, Bugge Wesseltoft, and Terje Isungset.
Per Jørgensen Tracks
Waltz Of Hopeless Day
Per Jørgensen & Terje Isungset, Per Jørgensen & Terje Isungset
