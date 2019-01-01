Priti Menon
Priti Menon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h3v2g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46f83b7f-5b1a-4d16-9272-fe098aff01c6
Priti Menon Biography (Wikipedia)
Priti Surendran (born 24 September 1989), often credited as Priti Menon, is an Indian trained singer in Carnatic Music currently living at LondonUK.Priti Menon started her musical career in the UK by winning the Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Online Talent Hunt in 2010.
She performed at the Glasgow New music biennial, alongside the Common Wealth Games in 2014.The New Music Biennial is an international celebration - part of Glasgow Culture 2014, the cultural programme of the Commonwealth Games. Priti performed his new piece "You run on tracks, not roads". It takes verbatim quotes from outspoken nationalist leaders such as Narendra Modi, Idi Amin, and subverts them into musical form.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Priti Menon Tracks
Sort by
Ayaan (feat. Priti Menon)
TaZzZ
Ayaan (feat. Priti Menon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jfv8h.jpglink
Ayaan (feat. Priti Menon)
Last played on
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
Tazz
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3v2g.jpglink
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
Last played on
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
TaZzZ
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkt1h.jpglink
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
Last played on
Back to artist