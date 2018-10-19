Leon ThomasBorn 4 October 1937. Died 8 May 1999
Leon Thomas
1937-10-04
Leon Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Amos Leon Thomas, Jr. (October 4, 1937 – May 8, 1999) was an American avant-garde jazz singer from East St. Louis, Illinois.
Leon Thomas Tracks
The Creator Has A Master Plan
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
The Creator Has A Master Plan
The Creator Has A Master Plan
The Creator Has A Masterplan
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
The Creator Has A Masterplan
The Creator Has A Masterplan
Boom-Boom-Boom
Leon Thomas
Boom-Boom-Boom
Boom-Boom-Boom
Just In Time To See The Sun
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
Just In Time To See The Sun
Just In Time To See The Sun
Favourite
Leon Thomas
Favourite
Favourite
Echoes Of Harlem
Johnny Hodges
Echoes Of Harlem
Echoes Of Harlem
The Creator Has A Master Plan (Peace)
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
The Creator Has A Master Plan (Peace)
Song for My Father
Leon Thomas
Song for My Father
Song for My Father
Duke's Place
Johnny Hodges
Duke's Place
Duke's Place
China Doll
Leon Thomas
China Doll
China Doll
Creole Love Call
Johnny Hodges
Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call
Empty Ballroom Blues
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Empty Ballroom Blues
Empty Ballroom Blues
Welcome To New York
Johnny Hodges
Welcome To New York
Welcome To New York
Nucleus
Leon Thomas
Nucleus
Nucleus
L-O-V-E
Leon Thomas
L-O-V-E
L-O-V-E
Let's Go Down To Lucy's
Leon Thomas
Let's Go Down To Lucy's
Shape Your Mind To Die
Leon Thomas
Shape Your Mind To Die
Shape Your Mind To Die
Um Um Um
Leon Thomas
Um Um Um
Um Um Um
Damn Nam (Ain't Goin' To Vietnam)
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
Damn Nam (Ain't Goin' To Vietnam)
Damn Nam (Ain't Goin' To Vietnam)
Welcome to New York
Leon Thomas
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Echoes feat Oliver Nelson (Live)
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas
Echoes feat Oliver Nelson (Live)
Echoes feat Oliver Nelson (Live)
Pharoah's Tune
Leon Thomas
Pharoah's Tune
Pharoah's Tune
