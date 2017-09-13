Willie DennisBorn 10 January 1926. Died 8 July 1965
Willie Dennis
1926-01-10
Willie Dennis Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Dennis (né William DeBerardinis, January 10, 1926, Philadelphia – July 8, 1965, New York City) was an American jazz trombonist known as a big band musician but who was also an influential bebop soloist.
Willie Dennis Tracks
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Charles Mingus
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Boogie Stop Shuffle
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
The Brotherhood of Man
