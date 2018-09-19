The Pains of Being Pure at Heart are an American indie pop band from New York City, formed in 2007. The band currently centers around founding member and principal songwriter Kip Berman (vocals, guitar). Live he is joined by Christoph Hochheim (guitar), Jen Goma (keyboards, vocals), Jacob Sloan (bass), and Anton Hochheim (drums). Former members and contributors include Peggy Wang (keyboards, vocals), Connor Hanwick, Kurt Feldman and Alex Naidus.

Their first album was a self-released EP, released in 2007. The release was distributed by Painbow – a record label created by the band. Their debut self-titled full-length album was released on February 3, 2009 via Slumberland Records, a personal favorite label of the band's. Their name comes from an unpublished children's story of the same title by Charles Augustus Steen III. A friend of Kip Berman wrote the story, which revolves around "realising what matters most in life – things like friendship and having a good time". The group's self-titled album peaked at number nine on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. In 2009, they released Higher Than the Stars, their second EP.