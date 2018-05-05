Paul JabaraBorn 31 January 1948. Died 29 September 1992
Paul Jabara
1948-01-31
Paul Jabara Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Jabara, also known as Paul Frederick Jabara, (January 31, 1948 – September 29, 1992) was an American actor, singer, and songwriter of Lebanese ancestry, born in Brooklyn, New York City. He wrote Donna Summer's "Last Dance" from Thank God It's Friday (1978) and Barbra Streisand's song "The Main Event/Fight" from The Main Event (1979). He cowrote The Weather Girls hit "It's Raining Men" with Paul Shaffer. Jabara's cousin and close friend Jad Azkoul is also a Lebanese-American musician specialising in classical guitar.
Paul Jabara Tracks
Dance
Paul Jabara
Dance
Dance
Disco Queen
Paul Jabara
Disco Queen
Disco Queen
Electric Blues
Members of the Cast
Electric Blues
Electric Blues
No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
Seth MacFarlane
No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
