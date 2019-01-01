SevenUS hip-hop producer. Born 6 January 1980
Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46f18c47-6151-464b-b352-6c96df6a3cea
Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael "Seven" Summers (born January 6, 1981) is an American hip hop record producer from Kansas City, Missouri. Seven is best known for his music production work with independent recording artists Tech N9ne, XV, Mac Lethal and The Killjoy Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seven Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist