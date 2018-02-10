Nicole J. McCloudAmerican dance and R&B singer. Born 7 December 1959
Lillie Arlene Nicole Jade McCloud (born December 7, 1958 in Rochester, New York), commonly known by her former stage name Nicole McCloud, or Nicole J. McCloud is an American dance and R&B singer. She has recorded four studio albums, What About Me (1986), Jam Packed (1988) (aka Rock the House), Love Town (1998), and So What? (2002). Her single "Don't You Want My Love" became an international hit. Other US singles include "Runnin' Away" and "Search'n". In the late 1990s, she was also part of a house music project Voices of Freedom.
In 2013, she competed in season 3 of the American singing competition The X Factor. She was eliminated in the 5th week, placing 8th overall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
