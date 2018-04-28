Dúné [Dew-nay] was a Danish electronic rock band from Skive, Denmark. At their split up in 2018 the band consisted of Mattias Kolstrup (Lead vocalist), Piotrek Wasilewski (Bass, keys & backing vocals) & Ole Bjórn (Keys, backing vocals & Production). Their style was comparable to British and American electronic rock and resembles elements of 1980s pop music and 1970s post-punk blend with a distinct and modern Scandinavian touch. The band was best known for their entertaining and energetic live performances.

The band released four studio albums: We Are In There You Are Out Here (2007), Enter Metropolis (2009),Wild Hearts (2013) and Delta (2016) and toured extensively around the world and supported acts like Muse, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Panic at the Disco and German super group Die Ärzte around Europe.

Dúné's won a number of music prices including three Danish Music Awards (Best Group, Best Rock Album & Best Newcomer), the P3 Gold Prize (the biggest music prize for contemporary music in Denmark), the 2008 European Border Breaking Award (for best selling debut album outside of Denmark) plus numerous other awards. In 2008 We Are In There You Are Out Here was voted album of the year (2007) by the readers of Soundvenue and Dry Lips was voted the last 20 years best Danish pop song by the readers of PopLick. In 2007 the track A Blast Beat was on the soundtrack for Need For Speed: ProStreet.