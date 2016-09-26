PawFormed 1991. Disbanded 2000
Paw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46eeac03-7aee-4433-a26b-ea0adf451d65
Paw Biography (Wikipedia)
Paw was an American alternative rock band from Lawrence, Kansas, that was formed in 1990. The band's original lineup consisted of vocalist Mark Hennessy, guitarist Grant Fitch, bassist Charles Bryan, and drummer Peter Fitch. They released two studio albums – Dragline and Death To Traitors, the B-side and outtake collection Keep The Last Bullet For Yourself and the EP Home Is A Strange Place before disbanding in 2000. On two occasions they have reunited.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paw Tracks
Sort by
Couldn't Know
Paw
Couldn't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Couldn't Know
Last played on
Jessie
Paw
Jessie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jessie
Last played on
Paw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist