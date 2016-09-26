Paw was an American alternative rock band from Lawrence, Kansas, that was formed in 1990. The band's original lineup consisted of vocalist Mark Hennessy, guitarist Grant Fitch, bassist Charles Bryan, and drummer Peter Fitch. They released two studio albums – Dragline and Death To Traitors, the B-side and outtake collection Keep The Last Bullet For Yourself and the EP Home Is A Strange Place before disbanding in 2000. On two occasions they have reunited.