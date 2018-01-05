Derrick Carter
1969-10-21
Derrick Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Derrick Carter (born October 21, 1969) is an American DJ, record producer and musician from Chicago, Illinois. He is regarded as one of the best underground house key players currently active and is popular in Europe.
Where U At? - Where Ya At, Now?
Derrick Carter
Waiting For You To Call (Remix)
Horse Meat Disco
Square Dancing In A Round House (BHQ Revisits The Classics)
Derrick Carter
Derrick Carter
Denney
Where We At (feat. Derrick Carter)
Dixon
10
Derrick Carter
Squaredancing In A Roundhouse
Derrick Carter
Boompty Boomp Theme
Derrick Carter
The Boomty Boomp Theme
Derrick Carter
Legacy (feat. Derrick Carter)
Yousef
Where We At (Version 1)
Henrik Schwarz
Cracks (feat. Derrick Carter)
Rob Amboule
Jackathon (Serge & Tyrell Remix) (feat. Derrick Carter)
Rob Amboule
Where U At?
Derrick Carter
Do You Believe? (Scrubfish Rough Cut)
Derrick Carter
Legacy (Acapella)
Derrick Carter
Squaredancing
Derrick Carter
Birthday Song
Derrick Carter
Where You At (Horn-a-pella)
Derrick Carter
22
Feb
2019
Derrick Carter, Inland Knights, Ralph Lawson and Tristan Da Cuhna
Mint Club, Leeds, UK
Essential Mix 25
26
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
