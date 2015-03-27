Pink IndustryFormed 1981. Disbanded 1987
Pink Industry
1981
Pink Industry Biography (Wikipedia)
Pink Industry were a post-punk band from Liverpool formed by Jayne Casey after her previous band Pink Military split up in 1981.
Pink Industry Tracks
Bound By Silence
Pink Industry
Bound By Silence
Bound By Silence
Last played on
Enjoy The Pain - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Pink Industry
Enjoy The Pain - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Enjoy The Pain - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Last played on
Final Cry - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Pink Industry
Final Cry - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Final Cry - BBC Session 04/01/1982
Last played on
Don't Let Go
Pink Industry
Don't Let Go
Don't Let Go
Last played on
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Pink Industry
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Last played on
