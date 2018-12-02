PreludeUK vocal folk group. Formed 1970
Prelude
1970
Prelude Biography (Wikipedia)
Prelude are an English-based vocal harmony group, who in their most famous line-up consisted of Brian Hume (vocals, guitar), his wife Irene Hume (vocals) and Ian Vardy (guitars, vocals). They formed in their native Gateshead in 1970.
Prelude Tracks
After The Goldrush
Prelude
After The Goldrush
After The Goldrush
Me And The Boy
Prelude
Me And The Boy
Me And The Boy
Here comes the sun
Prelude
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Prelude
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Back Into The Light
Prelude
Back Into The Light
Back Into The Light
Best Of A Bad Time
Prelude
Best Of A Bad Time
Best Of A Bad Time
A Drunken Death
Prelude
A Drunken Death
A Drunken Death
Meet On the Ledge
Prelude
Meet On the Ledge
Meet On the Ledge
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Prelude
New Headingley Club, Leeds, UK
