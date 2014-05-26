Tom AndersonShetland fiddler. Born 29 August 1910. Died 20 September 1991
Tom Anderson
1910-08-29
Tom Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom (Tammy) Anderson MBE (1910–1991) was a Scottish fiddler, teacher, composer and collector of traditional tunes. He has been described as "...the most prominent personality in the entire history of Shetland fiddling."
Tom Anderson Tracks
Jack Broke Da Prison Door / Donald Blue / Sleep Soond Ida Mornin' / Lasses Trust in Providence / Bonnie Isle O'Whalsay
Aly Bain
Shive her up – Ahint da dearkes o'voe
Trad. Shetland, Tom Anderson, Aly Bain, Trevor Hunter, Davie Tulloch & Violet Tulloch
Performer
Last played on
