Kavita Shah
Kavita Shah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46e7c5ef-e08f-456e-b2ce-b5b1fdb8d9e8
Kavita Shah Biography (Wikipedia)
Kavita Shah is a vocalist and composer from New York, NY. She has been hailed by NPR for possessing an “amazing dexterity with musical languages”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kavita Shah Tracks
Sort by
Moray
Kavita Shah
Moray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moray
Last played on
Oju Oba (feat. Lionel Loueke)
Kavita Shah
Oju Oba (feat. Lionel Loueke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oju Oba (feat. Lionel Loueke)
Last played on
Back to artist