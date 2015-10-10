Murray Gold
1969-02-28
Murray Jonathan Gold (born 28 February 1969) is a five-time BAFTA nominated English composer for stage, film, and television and a dramatist for both theatre and radio. He is best known as the musical director and composer of the music for Doctor Who from 2005, until he stepped down in 2018 after the tenth series aired in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Doctor Who: "I am the Doctor" - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:32:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Murray Gold's Doctor Who - "I am the Doctor".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p3wx9
Doctor Who: "I am the Doctor" - Preview Clip
- Doctor Who medley - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:30:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Murray Gold's Doctor Who medley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p3x7z
Doctor Who medley - Preview Clip
Wilf's Wiggle
Wilf's Wiggle
Last played on
A Disturbance In The Night
A Disturbance In The Night
Last played on
The Caretaker
The Caretaker
Last played on
The Pandorica
The Pandorica
Last played on
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
Fish Custard
Fish Custard
Last played on
Doctor Who Theme (Tv Version)
Last played on
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
Last played on
Dr Who series 9 (2017): "Shepherd's Boy"
Last played on
Brigadier Lethbridge - Stewart
Last played on
Ladieswear
Last played on
Towards The Asylum
Last played on
The Cybermen
Performer
Last played on
When A River Forms
Last played on
DOCTOR WHO
DOCTOR WHO
Performer
Last played on
My Silence
Last played on
1969
Last played on
Upgrade In Progress
Last played on
They Are Everywhere
Last played on
Double Doctor
Last played on
A Frosty Ood
Last played on
Minnie Hooper
Last played on
Proms 2006: Prom 12 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-23T21:45:32
23
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 10 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-22T21:45:32
22
Jul
2006
