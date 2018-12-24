Heidi BrowneBritish singer-songwriter and winner of Open Mic UK 2013. Born 26 October 1985
Heidi Browne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46e189ec-ff9c-4417-aaab-32d7bccfd33b
Heidi Browne Tracks
Sort by
When It Snows
Heidi Browne
When It Snows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When It Snows
Last played on
Little Spark
Heidi Browne
Little Spark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Spark
Last played on
Colouring Outside the Lines
Heidi Browne
Colouring Outside the Lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make You Rich
Heidi Browne
Make You Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make You Rich
Last played on
Don't Rock the Boat
Heidi Browne
Don't Rock the Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Rock the Boat
Performer
Last played on
Waiting in Line
Heidi Browne
Waiting in Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting in Line
Performer
Last played on
Little Darling
Heidi Browne
Little Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Darling
Last played on
Under The Weather
Heidi Browne
Under The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Weather
Last played on
Holiday For Your Heart
Heidi Browne
Holiday For Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Your Eyes
Heidi Browne
Open Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Your Eyes
Last played on
Sorry's Too Late
Heidi Browne
Sorry's Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry's Too Late
Last played on
Heidi Browne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist