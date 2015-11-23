Philip AchilleBritish harmonicist
Philip Achille
Philip Achille Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Achille is a British harmonica player who attended Solihull School, a British independent school in the West Midlands. He is currently studying chromatic harmonica at the Royal College of Music.
Achille is also able to play the bass and the saxophone, as well as the piano, employing both jazz and classical styles.
His recent achievements include:
Teru's Song
Improvisation On A Melody
Sakura Sakura
Improvisation
