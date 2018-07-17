Michel HerrBelgian jazz pianist. Born 16 February 1949
Michel Herr
1949-02-16
Michel Herr Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Herr (born 16 February 1949 in Brussels) is a Belgian jazz pianist, composer and arranger. In addition to releasing jazz albums, composing for jazz ensembles and touring widely as a performing musician, he has also composed scores for films.
Michel Herr Tracks
Sans Blues Thank You
Bill Frisell
Sans Blues Thank You
Sans Blues Thank You
