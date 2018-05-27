The Phantom BandScottish Sextet. Formed 2002
The Phantom Band
2002
The Phantom Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Phantom Band are a Scottish indie rock band based in Glasgow, consisting of Duncan Marquiss (guitar), Gerry Hart (bass), Andy Wake (keyboards), Rick Anthony (vocals and guitar), Iain Stewart (drums) and Greg Sinclair (guitars). They are often generally described as indie rock but are known to utilize a variety of genres and styles. The band's debut album Checkmate Savage was released in January 2009 and the follow up The Wants in October 2010. In June 2014, the band released their third record, Strange Friend.
The Phantom Band Tracks
The Wind That Cried The World (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
The Phantom Band
The Wind That Cried The World (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
Doom Patrol (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
The Phantom Band
Doom Patrol (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
Clapshot (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
The Phantom Band
Clapshot (6 Music Session, 27 May 2014)
Burial Sounds (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
The Phantom Band
Burial Sounds (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
The Howling (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
The Phantom Band
The Howling (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
Folk Song Oblivion (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
The Phantom Band
Folk Song Oblivion (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 6th Jan 2009)
Everybody Knows It's True
The Phantom Band
Everybody Knows It's True
Everybody Knows It's True
Folk Song Oblivion
The Phantom Band
Folk Song Oblivion
Folk Song Oblivion
Come Away in The Dark
The Phantom Band
Come Away in The Dark
Come Away in The Dark
A Glamour (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
The Phantom Band
A Glamour (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
Into The Corn (6 Music Session, 15 Nov 2010)
The Phantom Band
Into The Corn (6 Music Session, 15 Nov 2010)
Everybody Knows It's True (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
The Phantom Band
Everybody Knows It's True (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
Come Away In The Dark (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
The Phantom Band
Come Away In The Dark (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2011)
Spectrelegs
The Phantom Band
Spectrelegs
Spectrelegs
The Howling
The Phantom Band
The Howling
The Howling
Clapshot
The Phantom Band
Clapshot
Clapshot
Burial Sounds (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 6 Jan 2009)
The Phantom Band
Burial Sounds (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 6 Jan 2009)
Island
The Phantom Band
Island
Island
The Wind That Cried The World
The Phantom Band
The Wind That Cried The World
The Wind That Cried The World
Throwing Bones
The Phantom Band
Throwing Bones
Throwing Bones
Tender Castle
The Phantom Band
Tender Castle
Tender Castle
Olden Golden
The Phantom Band
Olden Golden
Olden Golden
Kingfisher (BBC Radio Scotland Celtic Connections Session, 19 Jan 2015)
The Phantom Band
Kingfisher (BBC Radio Scotland Celtic Connections Session, 19 Jan 2015)
Women Of Ghent
The Phantom Band
Women Of Ghent
Women Of Ghent
The Phantom Band Links
