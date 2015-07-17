Joe HayesBorn 4 April 1926. Died 2 March 1973
Joe Herman "Red" Hayes was a fiddle player and singer-songwriter who co wrote "Satisfied Mind". He was born April 4, 1926, in Garden Valley, Texas near Tyler. On the tour they were known as the "County Deputies" with Connie Smith. He was on tour with Faron Young and Vassar Clements on their 1973 UK Tour in Manchester UK when he died on stage on March 2, 1973. He is buried in Garden Valley, Texas.
"Red was more of a musician than a singer but a good songwriter, when I knew him on his UK tour he had a ranch in the USA where he let underprivileged children stay." Mary Oglesby (Country Couples).
