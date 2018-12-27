Dennis Waterman (born 24 February 1948) is an English actor and singer, best known for his tough-guy roles in television series including The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks.

His acting career has spanned almost 60 years, starting with childhood roles in film and theatre, and including adult roles in film, television, and West End theatre. He was notable for the range of roles he played, including horror (Scars of Dracula), adventure (Colditz), comedy (Fair Exchange), comedy-drama (Minder), musical (Windy City) and sports (The World Cup: A Captain's Tale), as well as police TV series such as The Sweeney. He has appeared in 28 films.