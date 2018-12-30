Steven MackeyAmerican composer & musician. Born 14 February 1956
Steven Mackey
1956-02-14
Steven Mackey Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven ("Steve") Mackey (born February 14, 1956) is an American composer, guitarist, and music educator.
Steven Mackey Tracks
Triceros For Flute, Oboe, Trumpet And Ensemble
Triceros For Flute, Oboe, Trumpet And Ensemble
Triceros
Triceros
Blue Notes and Other Clashes: 1. Deep Hymn
Blue Notes and Other Clashes: 1. Deep Hymn
Eating Greens
Eating Greens
Beautiful passing
Beautiful passing
Lonely Motel: Music from Slide: Ghosts (feat. Steven Mackey & eighth blackbird)
Lonely Motel: Music from Slide: Ghosts (feat. Steven Mackey & eighth blackbird)
Dreamhouse (UK premiere)
Dreamhouse (UK premiere)
Four Iconoclastic Episodes, Like an Animal, 1st Mvt
Four Iconoclastic Episodes, Like an Animal, 1st Mvt
