Kid Congo PowersBorn 27 March 1959
Kid Congo Powers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46c5862a-ccbb-4bd9-8c48-2d8d992e38f3
Kid Congo Powers Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Tristan (born March 27, 1959) better known by his stage name Kid Congo Powers , is an American rock guitarist and singer, best known as a member of The Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. He has also played with the Divine Horsemen, the Angels of Light and Die Haut.
As of January 2015, Powers' primary musical project is the band The Pink Monkey Birds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kid Congo Powers Tracks
Sort by
The Ship Song
Blixa Bargeld
The Ship Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
The Ship Song
Last played on
Godlin Browne
Kid Congo Powers
Godlin Browne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Godlin Browne
Last played on
Fly Paper
Kid Congo Powers
Fly Paper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly Paper
Last played on
Kid Congo Powers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist