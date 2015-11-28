Denny Zeitlin (born 10 April 1938 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American jazz pianist and composer, and a clinical professor of psychiatry at University of California, San Francisco. Since 1963, he has recorded more than 35 albums, including more than 100 original compositions, and was a first-place winner in the Down Beat International Jazz Critics' Poll in 1965 and 1974. He also composed the original soundtrack for the 1978 science-fiction horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In 2014, JazzTimes contributor Andrew Gilbert wrote that "by any measure, Zeitlin's creative output over the past 50 years places him at jazz's creative zenith."