The SessionActive in the uk 2002 - Present. Formed 1 August 2002
The Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46bddd26-472f-4375-9943-569c085898bf
The Session Tracks
Sort by
The Dawning
The Session
The Dawning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When She Smiles
The Session
When She Smiles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Base
The Session
Back To Base
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speed Freak
The Session
Speed Freak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speed Freak
Last played on
The Session Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist